Veteran Gary police officer named new police chief

The city of Gary now has a permanent police chief.

Anthony Titus was publicly introduced as the new chief during a press conference Friday. He's been with the Gary Police Department since 1992.

Titus said he knows firsthand the struggles Gary police officers have faced and called for unity going forward. "It is our chance to stand as those who swore to serve and protect and show the community the type of servants and leaders that we can be," Titus said. "This is absolutely a new day for us."

Titus stressed that officers have a love for Gary's residents. "There's no 'us against them.' There's only 'us.' And so, the challenge to the men and women of the police department is that we move in that manner, that we are a part of the public," Titus added.

Titus replaces Jerry Williams, a state police major who's led the department as interim chief since January. It was part of a larger partnership involving the city and the Indiana State Police to review the department's policies and procedures.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the structure will lead to greater accountability. "It's been an absolute pleasure for me, in a nearly 40-year career, to be able to be a part of something like this that we've never been able to do before, have never done before, and very likely one of the few state police agencies in the country that have engaged with a local community like this," Carter said.

Mayor Jerome Prince said he's hopeful that the police department will continue moving in the same direction, after he leaves office at the end of the year. He says he's had several discussions with Democratic mayoral nominee Eddie Melton.

"It's my opinion — and, certainly, he has shared with me that he embraces this process, and it's my desire and, certainly, I hope it's that of all of you that the progress and the work that has taken place over the last 18 months continues and that this city and this police department continue to move forward," Prince said.

Superintendent Carter said Indiana State Police will continue to offer support, even after the formal partnership ends.