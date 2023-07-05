19-year-old killed in head-on crash in Winfield

One woman is dead and two children were hurt in a head-on crash in Winfield on Tuesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of East 117th.

Witnesses told police that a Subaru SUV was tailgating a Jeep heading eastbound. When the 44-year-old Crown Point woman driving the Subaru tried to pass the Jeep, it reportedly crashed head-on into a westbound Kia sedan.

The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old Demotte woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two 13-year-old passengers were taken to Chicago for treatment. One of them was the driver's sister.

The Sheriff's Department says factors that may have lead to the crash are still under investigation. Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. reminds drivers to use "extra caution while operating a vehicle on any roadway; but especially on rural roads."