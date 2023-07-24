More ramp closures planned on I-65

More ramp closures are coming to I-65, as concrete restoration work continues. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will close from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Then, starting Sunday, the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 will be down to one lane during the daytime and closed entirely overnight, as work takes place on the ramp. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour takes drivers east to Ripley and then westbound on I-80/94 to get to southbound I-65.

During that time, the ramps from Broadway to eastbound I-80/94 and from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road will be closed, and southbound I-65 will be down to one lane through the interchange. That traffic pattern will remain in place for up to four weeks.

Additionally, the northbound exit ramp to U.S. 231 and the northbound entrance ramp from 109th will be closed Thursday night. All the ramps at U.S. 231 and 109th are expected to reopen Friday morning. But about a week later, the ramps from 109th to southbound I-65 and from southbound I-65 to U.S. 231 are scheduled to close.

INDOT says to expect overnight lane closures on I-65 through late December.