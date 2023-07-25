© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gary announces cooling center locations

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
Photo provided
/

The city of Gary is putting plans in place for extreme heat. Cooling centers will be available if temperatures reach a certain threshold. The Calumet Township Multipurpose Center on West 41st Avenue will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Brothers' Keeper on Broadway will serve as a cooling center for adults only, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

But the threshold for the cooling centers to open has changed. In a press release Monday, the city said that would be 88 degrees. But in an update Tuesday, the city raised that to 92 degrees — or if officials determine the heat index or air quality is "extreme."

Tags
Local News Gary Indianaextreme heat
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger