Gary announces cooling center locations

The city of Gary is putting plans in place for extreme heat. Cooling centers will be available if temperatures reach a certain threshold. The Calumet Township Multipurpose Center on West 41st Avenue will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Brothers' Keeper on Broadway will serve as a cooling center for adults only, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

But the threshold for the cooling centers to open has changed. In a press release Monday, the city said that would be 88 degrees. But in an update Tuesday, the city raised that to 92 degrees — or if officials determine the heat index or air quality is "extreme."