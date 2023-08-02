Indiana planning to revive Stellar Communities program, says lieutenant governor

A state program that made communities eligible for millions of dollars in funding opportunities could be making a comeback. Indiana launched the Stellar Communities program in 2011 but put it on hold in 2020, as the state redirected federal funding to COVID response efforts.

Now, the state is making plans to bring it back with a few changes, according to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. "We'll try to be more flexible with the program, but we will be looking at investing in helping communities kind of be the best version of themselves," Crouch told Lakeshore Public Media following an event in Hammond last week.

The Stellar program helped communities get funding for place making projects, housing developments and a number of other uses, through partnerships with multiple state agencies. It initially focused on individual cities and towns, before switching to a more regional approach. Crouch said the state is looking at both options, as they plan to revive the program.