Financing secured for Portage wastewater plant improvements

The city of Portage is turning to renewable energy to help power its wastewater treatment plant.

Sanitary Superintendent Tracie Marshall told the city council Tuesday that financing has been approved through the State Revolving Fund for plant improvements. That will include a new solar array that will allow the plant to go off the grid 30 percent of the time.

"That's going to be a game changer for us. I'm very excited about that," Marshall said. "Like we've said before, our NIPSCO bills could be anywhere from $40,000 to sometimes $50,000 a month."

Marshall said the plans minimize the number of trees that will have to be removed, and leave room for future plant expansion or more solar panels.

The project will also include the replacement of 43-year-old clarifiers. "We had one go down last year, and it was kind of nerve-wracking for a little bit," said Mayor Sue Lynch, "but they do need to be replaced. They're in very bad shape."

Lynch said the improvements are also part of the city's efforts to prepare for future growth.

Marshall said the project will go out to bid as soon as next month, with construction expected to start in the spring.