© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch discusses tourism as an economic driver

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

The Indiana General Assembly wrapped the 2023 legislative session in late April and by all accounts things went well including the passage of bills addressing education, health care and taxes. Constitutionally, as lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate and chairs four agencies including the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority as well as the Indiana Destination and Development Corporation. Lieutenant Governor Crouch Suzanne Crouch recently joined Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson while she was on the road touring the state touting how the more than 100 bills passed that will move the state forward is now.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Tourismtravel and tourismtourism in northwest IndianaIndiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne CrouchAffordable Housing2023 Indiana Legislative Sessionmental well-being988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson