Regionally Speaking: Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch discusses tourism as an economic driver

The Indiana General Assembly wrapped the 2023 legislative session in late April and by all accounts things went well including the passage of bills addressing education, health care and taxes. Constitutionally, as lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate and chairs four agencies including the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority as well as the Indiana Destination and Development Corporation. Lieutenant Governor Crouch Suzanne Crouch recently joined Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson while she was on the road touring the state touting how the more than 100 bills passed that will move the state forward is now.