Seal coating to close State Road 10 in Newton County

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

State Road 10 is scheduled to close for seal coating work in Newton County. The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 10 will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 41 and Newton County Road 600 East. The closure is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

INDOT's official detour follows U.S. 41, State Road 2 and I-65. Local traffic should take extra caution and follow traffic directions carefully, to prevent damage to their vehicles.

