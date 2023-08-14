© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Region native pushes through obstacles to run ultramarathons

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published August 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT

Earlier this summer one Region native made the decision to head out on a trek from his hometown to Florida all in an effort to serve as a symbol of hope, faith and perseverance. The journey combined his love of ultramarathons along with his desire to connect with people from diverse background running 35 miles per day. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Joshua Branshaw, Jr. about all of the obstacles he’s faced to push through long the journey.

Local News regionally speaking
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
