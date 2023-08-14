Regionally Speaking: Region native pushes through obstacles to run ultramarathons

Earlier this summer one Region native made the decision to head out on a trek from his hometown to Florida all in an effort to serve as a symbol of hope, faith and perseverance. The journey combined his love of ultramarathons along with his desire to connect with people from diverse background running 35 miles per day. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Joshua Branshaw, Jr. about all of the obstacles he’s faced to push through long the journey.