Regionally Speaking: Drive Clean Indiana's Annual Conference & Expo

Drive Clean Indiana, Indiana’s sole U.S. Department of Energy designated Clean Cities Coalition, will host its highly anticipated Annual Conference & Expo Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Blue Chip Casino's Stardust Event Center in Michigan City, Indiana. The conference will be preceded by a welcome reception on August 22,2023 offering an exclusive opportunity for attendees to connect and engage.

The Drive Clean Indiana Annual Conference & Expo has established itself as a premier event, drawing over 300 industry leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders from across the Midwest. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to executive director Carl Lisek about this year's conference which will shine a spotlight on the achievements of Drive Clean Indiana's members in advancing sustainable transportation methodologies, particularly in the realms of alternative fuel and electric vehicle adoption, along with infrastructure installation