Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate

Lake County once again had the state's highest unemployment rate in July at 5.8 percent. That's unchanged from the month before, but a full percentage point higher than July of 2022.

When it comes to individual cities, Gary has the highest rate at 10.3 percent. That makes it the only major city in Indiana with a double-digit unemployment rate, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Meanwhile, Porter County's unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent, compared to 3.5 percent last July.