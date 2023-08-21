© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published August 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
Much of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in July.
map provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
Much of Northwest Indiana had a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole in July.

Lake County once again had the state's highest unemployment rate in July at 5.8 percent. That's unchanged from the month before, but a full percentage point higher than July of 2022.

When it comes to individual cities, Gary has the highest rate at 10.3 percent. That makes it the only major city in Indiana with a double-digit unemployment rate, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Meanwhile, Porter County's unemployment rate increased to 4.2 percent, compared to 3.5 percent last July.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development northwest Indiana unemployment rates
