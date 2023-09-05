Regionally Speaking: Tobacco Free Lake County Indiana Efforts to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use

As kids head back to school, health advocates are raising the alarm that youth e-cigarette use remains a serious problem and urging the FDA to protect kids by eliminating all flavored e-cigarettes. The US Surgeon General named youth vaping an epidemic in 2018. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that over 2.5 million kids still use e-cigarettes, and 85% of them use flavored products. These harmful products deliver massive doses of nicotine, which can quickly addict kids. To end the youth e-cigarette crisis, health advocates are calling on the FDA to clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes.

As students across the Region wrap up the the first month of the new school year health and education advocates are spreading awareness about this ongoing crisis, primarily driven by the widespread availability and industry marketing of flavored e-cigarettes. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Irene Boone Phillips, Program Coordinator with Lake County Community Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coalition with Franciscan Health Lead Agency to get practical tips for parents, caregivers and educators to spot signs of e-cigarette use among kids as well as talk to them about the serious health risks from vaping.

For more information visit https://tobaccofreelcin.org/research/