Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group September 2023 economic outlook

According to a survey of employers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics the US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, above expectations for an increase of 170,000. Job growth has slowed substantially in 2023 to a more sustainable pace, the labor force increased, and wage growth slowed somewhat. Even the increase in the unemployment rate is good news, as it came from a larger labor force and not a drop in employment. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang to get an economic outlook for the month of September.

