Regionally Speaking: Kiwanis International helping to end teen loneliness

There is an epidemic of loneliness in the United States, aggravating teens and making many feel isolated and friendless. A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is a major health concern, and it's a key issue high school administrators are tackling as the new school year begins. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Michelle Study-Campbell, Executive Director of Kiwanis Youth Programs, to learn about how loneliness has impacted teens, how volunteering can help boost happiness and why school leaders should consider service programs to increase student well-being.

