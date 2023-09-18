© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: Kiwanis International helping to end teen loneliness

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Kiwanis International

There is an epidemic of loneliness in the United States, aggravating teens and making many feel isolated and friendless. A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is a major health concern, and it's a key issue high school administrators are tackling as the new school year begins. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Michelle Study-Campbell, Executive Director of Kiwanis Youth Programs, to learn about how loneliness has impacted teens, how volunteering can help boost happiness and why school leaders should consider service programs to increase student well-being.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson