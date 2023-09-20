Former Gary Council president named to 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows

The former Gary City Council president has gotten a fellowship at the White House. William Godwin is one of 15 members named to the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows.

The program is designed to give "exceptional young leaders first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal government," according to the White House Press Office. Godwin has been placed at the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Godwin was elected to the Gary City Council in 2019 but resigned last month, after his loss in this year's primary. He's also an attorney and real estate broker, having founded the Godwin Realty Company.

Godwin holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, M.A. from Chicago Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Sociology, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University. He also completed the General Course at The London School of Economics.

The White House says this year's fellows "advanced through a highly competitive selection process, and they are a remarkably gifted, passionate, and accomplished group."