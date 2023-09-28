Hobart Mayoral Debate, Monday, September 25, 2023

Candidates for the Hobart Mayoral race debated on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart. Democratic nominee Josh Huddlestun and Independent nominee Teddi Jackson discussed their leadership styles, and how they would move Hobart forward for the next four years.

The debate was moderated by Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, The Legacy Foundation, and Rise NWI.