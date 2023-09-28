© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Hobart Mayoral Debate, Monday, September 25, 2023

Lakeshore Public Media | By Tom Maloney
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
Democratic nominee Josh Huddlestun, moderator Tom Maloney, and Independent nominee Teddi Jackson are on stage at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart, on Monday, September 25th, 2023.
Democratic nominee Josh Huddlestun, moderator Tom Maloney, and Independent nominee Teddi Jackson are on stage at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart, on Monday, September 25th, 2023.

Candidates for the Hobart Mayoral race debated on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at the First Unitarian Church of Hobart. Democratic nominee Josh Huddlestun and Independent nominee Teddi Jackson discussed their leadership styles, and how they would move Hobart forward for the next four years.

The debate was moderated by Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, The Legacy Foundation, and Rise NWI.

Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
