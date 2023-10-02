Governor's Office help sought for Hammond flood recovery

Officials from Hammond are asking the state for help with the city's flood recovery.

On September 17, Hammond got more than four inches of rain in seven hours, leading to backups in more than 500 homes, according to a city press release. Now, State Representative Carolyn Jackson says she's contacted the Governor's Office for help, although she admits she isn't sure what, if anything, it'll be able to do.

In the meantime, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. encourages homeowners to get backflow preventers. The Hammond Sanitary District will reimburse residents up to two-thousand dollars towards the installation.