More eastbound I-80/94 ramp closures planned, as concrete work continues

Ongoing concrete work on I-80/94 is bringing another round of ramp closures.

The ramps from Cline Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 are scheduled to reopen Monday. Once that happens, the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Grant will close. When the ramps from Burr to eastbound I-80/94 reopen on or around Thursday, the eastbound ramps to and from Broadway will close.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the current phase of the concrete restoration work will continue through late October. Motorists can expect changing traffic configurations and overnight lane closures through late November.