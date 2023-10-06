Regionally Speaking: Season 6 of Whitney Reynolds Show

The highly acclaimed inspirational talk show, Whitney Reynolds Show, is set to make a triumphant return with an all-new season. Launching on Lakeshore PBS Monday, October 16, 2023, the latest installment of the show promises to deliver engaging conversations, thought-provoking content, and heartwarming stories that captivate audiences across the nation. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson sat down with the talk show host in studio to get a sneak peek of Season 6 of the show that focuses on public affairs that educate and inform viewers while also dedicating a safe space for delicate life stories.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/.