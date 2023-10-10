Attempted traffic stop on I-80/94 ends in fatal crash, say Indiana State Police

An attempted traffic stop on I-80/94 ended with a fatal crash Monday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say they tried to pull over a 2012 Kia Optima just east of the Lake Station exit, but just as the trooper was walking up to the car, it pulled away. The trooper decided not to initiate a pursuit, due to the amount of traffic.

Then about four minutes later, police say the same Kia rear-ended a semi at a high rate of speed, partially ejecting the driver. Bryan I. Flores, 20, of Round Lake, Illinois was flown to an Illinois trauma hospital, but later died.

During their investigation, troopers say they found two large duffle bags containing marijuana in the car's trunk.