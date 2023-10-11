© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: The importance of plasma in medicine

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association

Millions of people around the world rely on medicines made from donated plasma to treat their rare conditions. There are those with immune system, neurological or bleeding disorders, like hemophilia, which can often be life-threatening without the right treatment. For many of them, plasma-derived medicine is their only option. In addition to rare conditions, many other people also benefit from plasma-derived therapies, such as trauma patients, organ transplant recipients and children with HIV. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Anita Brikman, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association about the benefits of plasma donations.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
