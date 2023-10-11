Regionally Speaking: The importance of plasma in medicine

Millions of people around the world rely on medicines made from donated plasma to treat their rare conditions. There are those with immune system, neurological or bleeding disorders, like hemophilia, which can often be life-threatening without the right treatment. For many of them, plasma-derived medicine is their only option. In addition to rare conditions, many other people also benefit from plasma-derived therapies, such as trauma patients, organ transplant recipients and children with HIV. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Anita Brikman, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association about the benefits of plasma donations.

