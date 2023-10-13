I-65 interchanges to reopen as concrete work moves to final phase

Traffic on I-65 will move back to its normal configuration next week, as concrete work moves to its final phase between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231.

Weather-permitting, crews will close lanes and reconfigure traffic between 8:00 p.m. Sunday and 5:00 a.m. Monday. Once that's done, all the ramps at 109th and U.S. 231 will reopen. The Indiana Department of Transportation says two lanes will be open in each direction, while work continues to the left near the median.

Meanwhile, the town of Schererville says Main Street will be down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic between Woodhollow Drive and U.S. 41. That will take place Monday through Friday next week between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., as NIPSCO works on its electric lines.

The town encourages drivers to find another route, while work is taking place.