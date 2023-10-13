Valpo teachers to see more raises under proposed contract

Valparaiso Community Schools teachers can expect another pay raise this year.

The proposed teacher contract for the 2023-2024 school year raises the starting salary to $53,100, a $2,100 increase. Returning teachers would get a $2,800 raise, plus a one-percent, referendum-funded retention stipend at the end of this semester.

Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says Valparaiso Community Schools would continue to have one of the highest starting salaries in the Region and the state. "Just for context, in the past three years, we've now been able to provide almost $12,000 in base increases to veteran teachers, and we have increased beginning teacher salaries over $10,000 across the same amount of time," McCall told the school board Friday.

The proposed contract also calls for some additional extracurricular positions. McCall said the district will be able to fund the raises, thanks to the increase in funding from the Indiana General Assembly, as well as an increase in enrollment.

School board member Dr. Rob Behrend commended the Valparaiso Teachers Association, administrators and his fellow board members for the negotiation process. "I think our community should be very proud of the way the teachers have a tremendous relationship with the administration, and we're able to get things done and always do everything and the first interest is always about the kids," Behrend said.

The contract was unanimously approved by the teachers association. It goes to the school board for ratification on Thursday.