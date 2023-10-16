Schererville looking to attract multi-story, mixed use development downtown

The town of Schererville is moving forward with efforts to attract new development downtown. The redevelopment commission is currently accepting offers for an acre of property at 22 West Joliet Street, just west of the town hall.

Proposals are due November 30. "And then after that, we will set up study sessions to review the proposals that are submitted, so we're excited to see some development downtown," Director of Operations Andrew Hanson told the redevelopment commission last week.

The town hopes to see a new multi-story, mixed use development with retail and condominiums, according to the sale notice. The site is within the riverfront district the town established earlier this year, in an effort to make it easier for new restaurants to get a liquor license.