Hobart Police Department gets $200,000 federal grant to support officers' mental health

The Hobart Police Department is looking to boost its support for its officers' mental health, thanks to a federal grant.

The Department of Justice has awarded the department $200,000 through its Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act program. That can be used for things like training, peer support, family resources and suicide prevention, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan.

Hobart Police Chief Garrett Ciszewski says police officers' mental health has been overlooked for years, and the grant lets his department provide services to officers "who deal with many stressful and traumatic incidents in their careers.”