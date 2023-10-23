Trailblazing beloved Chicago TV news anchor and Miller resident Harry Porterfield dies

Harry Porterfield, an award-winning reporter and anchor and longtime Miller community member died Monday morning surrounded by family in Munster of natural causes at the age of 95

A former news anchor for CBS2 in Chicago and a reporter for ABC7 Chicago, Porterfield is most known for his "Someone You Should Know" segments that spotlighted countless change makers across Greater Chicagoland . Among his countless journalistic awards, Harry Porterfield was the recipient 11 Emmy’s.

Porterfield started his Chicago broadcast career at CBS2 in 1964 where he spent 21 years before moving to ABC7 Chicago in 1985. He worked at ABC7 Chicago for 24 years before returning to CBS2 in 2009. He retired in 2015 at age 87.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince issued the following statement:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Porterfield family and the many friends and fans who admired Harry Porterfield. For many years, Harry exemplified honesty and journalistic integrity. It's a point of pride to say this Gary resident was a role model for many solid reporters. In fact, Harry, who also was an attorney, commuted to Chicago from his Gary home for many years.

Harry truly was "someone you should know," and he will be missed”.

In 2022 the Chicago Tribune published a detailed story on the sale of Harry Porterfield’s four-bedroom, 2,442 square foot midcentury modern house after more than 53 years in Gary’s Miller Beach area.

Harry Porterfield leaves behind a caring wife of 55 years, four children, one grandchild and one great grandchild. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

