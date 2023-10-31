Spotted lanternfly found in Porter County

The invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Northwest Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the insect has been confirmed next to railroad lines through Chesterton, as well as Elkhart and Mishawaka. It was also found in northeast Indiana last year and southeast Indiana in 2021.

The DNR says the spotted lanternfly weakens plants by feeding on them with their "piercing, sucking mouthparts," making it hard for the plant to survive the winter. That can lead to concerns for fruit orchards, nurseries, and the logging and wine industries.

The DNR says it's still working to determine the extent of the invested areas. Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly is asked to contact the DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology at 866-NO EXOTIC or DEPP@dnr.IN.gov.