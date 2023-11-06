© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Northwest Indiana public safety programs get federal COPS Office funding

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
The third party review of Indiana law enforcement policies and procedures was prepared by the private firm Hillard Heintze, which has also worked with police in Louisville, Colorado and Illinois. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Local communities and school corporations are getting a funding boost for their public safety efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has awarded more than $334 million in its latest round of grants.

Locally, the city of Hobart got $500,000, Valparaiso Community Schools got $390,000 and Lake Station Community Schools got $375,000 through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program. Porter County was awarded $125,000 through the COPS Hiring Program, and Indiana State Police got $2 million through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program.

U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said in a statement that the grants show how the Department of Justice is supporting its public safety partners and will help them "address a myriad of issues that undermine public safety."
Michael Gallenberger
