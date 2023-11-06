Northwest Indiana public safety programs get federal COPS Office funding

Local communities and school corporations are getting a funding boost for their public safety efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has awarded more than $334 million in its latest round of grants.

Locally, the city of Hobart got $500,000, Valparaiso Community Schools got $390,000 and Lake Station Community Schools got $375,000 through the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program. Porter County was awarded $125,000 through the COPS Hiring Program, and Indiana State Police got $2 million through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program.

U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said in a statement that the grants show how the Department of Justice is supporting its public safety partners and will help them "address a myriad of issues that undermine public safety."