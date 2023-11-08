Huddlestun elected mayor of Hobart, Democrats sweep city council

Hobart city council member Josh Huddlestun will be moving to the mayor's office. The Democrat beat restaurant owner Teddian Jackson, who ran as an independent, with 66 percent of the vote.

It was one of the most cordial local mayoral campaigns in recent memory. The two candidates at one point hugged on the debate stage. Huddlestun said it's an example for other communities to follow.

"It was really, truly a gentlemen's race," Huddlestun told Lakeshore Public Media on Election Night. "We stuck to the issues. We stuck to the things at hand. It was a very clean race."

He replaces long-time Mayor Brian Snedecor, who did not seek reelection. Going forward, Huddlestun hopes to invest in Hobart's stretch of U.S. 30, as an anchor for improvements in other parts of the city.

"We've got to look at the city of Hobart as kind of that linchpin, in the middle, that kind of connects Lake and Porter County and just kind of utilizing that area as kind of an economic driver," Huddlestun said.

Taking over Huddlestun's District 2 council seat will be Democrat Mark Kara, who defeated independent Tom Lounges. Republican District 5 council member Chris Wells narrowly lost to Democrat Bill Perryman.

At-large council members Democrats Matthew Claussen and Dan Waldrop were both reelected, while Democrats Michael Rodriguez and Lisa Winstead won the District 3 and 4 seats, respectively. District 1 council member Democrat Mark Kopil was unopposed in Tuesday's General Election.