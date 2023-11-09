Webb House, Inc. to host 2023 Ladies' Night Out

Webb House, Inc. will host a Ladies Night Out on Thursday, November 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, IN. Webb House, an organization serving homeless female veterans, is opening a facility providing temporary housing and job training designed for work in the building trades. All proceeds go directly to help female veterans with daily living incidentals. State Representative Julie Olthoff (District 19) will give the welcome address.

Panelists include:

Moderator Rochelle Crump, President, United Women Veterans (MC)

Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green, NV ANG and CEO, Battle-Proven, Leadership, LLC

State Representative Carolyn Jackson, District 1

Valerie Jarrett, CEO, Obama Foundation

Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information please contact Webb House CEO Robert Farmer at 219-730-6593 or webbhouseinc41@gmail.com.

Webb House, Inc. is an organization serving homeless female veterans by building a facility for temporary housing and job training designed for work in the building trades. The $1.6 million facility is located at 7800 Grant St. in Merrillville and is expected to open early 2024. Webb House will serve up to 10 female veterans and their children.