Webb House, Inc. to host 2023 Ladies' Night Out

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Webb House, Inc. will host a Ladies Night Out on Thursday, November 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, IN. Webb House, an organization serving homeless female veterans, is opening a facility providing temporary housing and job training designed for work in the building trades. All proceeds go directly to help female veterans with daily living incidentals. State Representative Julie Olthoff (District 19) will give the welcome address.

Panelists include:
Moderator Rochelle Crump, President, United Women Veterans (MC)
Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green, NV ANG and CEO, Battle-Proven, Leadership, LLC
State Representative Carolyn Jackson, District 1
Valerie Jarrett, CEO, Obama Foundation

Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information please contact Webb House CEO Robert Farmer at 219-730-6593 or webbhouseinc41@gmail.com.

Webb House, Inc. is an organization serving homeless female veterans by building a facility for temporary housing and job training designed for work in the building trades. The $1.6 million facility is located at 7800 Grant St. in Merrillville and is expected to open early 2024. Webb House will serve up to 10 female veterans and their children.
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
