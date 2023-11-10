© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Railroad crossing repairs to close part of State Road 55, U.S. 231

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST
map provided by INDOT

Railroad crossing repairs will bring closures to State Road 55 and U.S. 231 next week.

Starting around Monday, Norfolk Southern Railway will close its crossing at State Road 55 in Shelby for about three days. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour uses State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.

The railroad also plans to close its crossing at U.S. 231 in DeMotte for about three days, starting around Wednesday. INDOT asks drivers to use state roads 8, 49 and 10.
Tags
Local News Indiana Department of TransportationU.S. 231
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger