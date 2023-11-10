Railroad crossing repairs to close part of State Road 55, U.S. 231

Railroad crossing repairs will bring closures to State Road 55 and U.S. 231 next week.

Starting around Monday, Norfolk Southern Railway will close its crossing at State Road 55 in Shelby for about three days. The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour uses State Road 2, I-65 and State Road 10.

The railroad also plans to close its crossing at U.S. 231 in DeMotte for about three days, starting around Wednesday. INDOT asks drivers to use state roads 8, 49 and 10.