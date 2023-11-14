NIPSCO closing Gary office

NIPSCO says it's closing its Gary business office, effective December 15. The office at 3229 Broadway lets customers pay their bills in person and ask questions about their account.

NIPSCO says the office temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it reopened, visits and transactions have consistently been down 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

The utility asks customers to pay their bills by mail, online, by phone, through NIPSCO's Mobile App or in person at area pay stations. NIPSCO says the 16 customer service employees currently based at the Gary office "will have the opportunity to join the customer care team at NIPSCO’s nearby Merrillville headquarters."