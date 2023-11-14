Small plane makes emergency landing in cornfield south of Lowell

A small airplane made an emergency landing in a cornfield south of Lowell Tuesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the area of 241st and Whitcomb just after 2:15 p.m.

Officers believe the pilot was heading home from Lansing Municipal Airport to Bainbridge, Indiana, when engine trouble forced the pilot to make an emergency landing. Police say the plane flipped over upon impact, but no flames were reported. The pilot was able to walk away from the crash but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.