© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Small plane makes emergency landing in cornfield south of Lowell

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST
Credit Inventorchris / Flickr

A small airplane made an emergency landing in a cornfield south of Lowell Tuesday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the area of 241st and Whitcomb just after 2:15 p.m.

Officers believe the pilot was heading home from Lansing Municipal Airport to Bainbridge, Indiana, when engine trouble forced the pilot to make an emergency landing. Police say the plane flipped over upon impact, but no flames were reported. The pilot was able to walk away from the crash but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Tags
Local News Lake County Sheriff's Department
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger