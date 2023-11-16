BP awarded federal funds for carbon storage efforts

A project to build a carbon storage hub centered around BP's Whiting refinery has gotten a funding boost from the federal government. BP Carbon Solutions' Project Crossroads has been awarded $98,240,569 from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The eventual goal is to have multiple carbon storage facilities in the area of Northern Indiana, Northeastern Illinois and Southwestern Michigan linked by more than 100 miles of new pipeline. That, in turn, will help with decarbonization efforts in Northwest Indiana.

In a statement, U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said it builds on the recent announcement of funding for a clean hydrogen hub for the Midwest. He called on leaders to continue building on this momentum "to ensure Northwest Indiana remains a leader in creating new clean energy jobs and technologies.”