South Shore Line to run extra eastbound train for Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

The South Shore Line will run an extra eastbound train Saturday for those attending the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade. The extra train will leave Millennium Station at 8:30 p.m., stop at Van Buren at 8:33, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.

The railroad says it'll run on regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, November 22 and Black Friday, November 24. A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.