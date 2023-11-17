© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Highland Police investigating threatening 911 call

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST
The third party review of Indiana law enforcement policies and procedures was prepared by the private firm Hillard Heintze, which has also worked with police in Louisville, Colorado and Illinois. (Justin Hicks/IPB News)
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Highland Police are looking at filing charges after a threatening 911 call Friday morning. Officers say a male called 911, saying "I'm going to shoot everyone," and then hung up. Dispatchers determined the call came from just north of Highland High School, and a school resource officer notified school administrators.

Meanwhile, police say they tracked down the phone's owner, who said it belonged to her son, who's a student at the high school. He, in turn, said he left the phone unattended, according to police, and another student made the call as a prank.

Officers say they continue to investigate.
