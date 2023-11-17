Highland Police investigating threatening 911 call

Highland Police are looking at filing charges after a threatening 911 call Friday morning. Officers say a male called 911, saying "I'm going to shoot everyone," and then hung up. Dispatchers determined the call came from just north of Highland High School, and a school resource officer notified school administrators.

Meanwhile, police say they tracked down the phone's owner, who said it belonged to her son, who's a student at the high school. He, in turn, said he left the phone unattended, according to police, and another student made the call as a prank.

Officers say they continue to investigate.