© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

October unemployment rates down slightly from September from up from last year

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST
unemployment map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Unemployment rates are down a tenth of a percent in Lake and Porter counties. Lake County's October unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, while Porter County's was 3.4, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But those numbers are up slightly, compared to October of 2022.

Lake County continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's 92 counties. Gary once again has the highest unemployment rate when it comes to the state's major communities at 8.3 percent, followed by East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville.
Tags
Local News northwest Indiana unemployment rateIndiana Department of Workforce Development
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger