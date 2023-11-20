October unemployment rates down slightly from September from up from last year

Unemployment rates are down a tenth of a percent in Lake and Porter counties. Lake County's October unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, while Porter County's was 3.4, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But those numbers are up slightly, compared to October of 2022.

Lake County continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's 92 counties. Gary once again has the highest unemployment rate when it comes to the state's major communities at 8.3 percent, followed by East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville.