Second infant surrendered at Schererville baby box

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
A healthy newborn baby was surrendered last week to the Schererville Fire Department.

It's the second baby to be surrendered at the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station 2 in Schererville's Plum Creek subdivision since it was installed in 2021, according to the nonprofit group that installs and maintains the devices. The first surrender happened in July of 2022.

The baby boxes allow infants to be surrendered anonymously while immediately alerting first responders.
