Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute Institute partners to provide FAFSA trainings

A new Indiana law requires high school seniors to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to ensure that students better understand and can access all the funding available to those who are headed to college. The process can be hard to understand, but this year marks the introduction of a new and improved application process called "Better FAFSA." Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss the organizations partnership with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) to provide local FAFSA trainings across the state that will walk through the new updates and guidelines.

