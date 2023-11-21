© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute Institute partners to provide FAFSA trainings

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT

A new Indiana law requires high school seniors to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to ensure that students better understand and can access all the funding available to those who are headed to college. The process can be hard to understand, but this year marks the introduction of a new and improved application process called "Better FAFSA." Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss the organizations partnership with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) to provide local FAFSA trainings across the state that will walk through the new updates and guidelines.

For more information visit https://iyi.org/
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Youth Institute President Tami SilvermanFAFSACommission for Higher Educationnorthwest Indiana high school graduations
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson