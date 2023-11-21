Regionally Speaking: Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch discusses supporting small businesses during the holiday season

The holiday season is upon us and all Hoosier’s are being is encouraged to support Indiana small businesses by ordering the Indiana Grown Holiday Box which is the perfect gift for friends and family around the country who could use some Hoosier Hospitality. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch about the Indiana Main Street program, food insecurity as well as newly awarded grants that will directly impact economic development in the Region.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate who oversees a portfolio that includes the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), and Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)