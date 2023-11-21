© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch discusses supporting small businesses during the holiday season

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST
Photo Courtesy Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch via Facebook

The holiday season is upon us and all Hoosier’s are being is encouraged to support Indiana small businesses by ordering the Indiana Grown Holiday Box which is the perfect gift for friends and family around the country who could use some Hoosier Hospitality. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch about the Indiana Main Street program, food insecurity as well as newly awarded grants that will directly impact economic development in the Region.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate who oversees a portfolio that includes the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), and Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
