© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group November 2023 economic outlook

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
PNC Financial Services Group

The Federal Open Market Committee met in early November, maintaining the federal funds rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.50%, the second consecutive meeting where the committee has kept the rate unchanged. This is the first time the committee has kept the funds rate unchanged at two consecutive meetings since it began to raise the fed funds rate in early 2022. PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to unpack the FOMCs post meeting statement that notes “economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter”.
Local News
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson