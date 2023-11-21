Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group November 2023 economic outlook

The Federal Open Market Committee met in early November, maintaining the federal funds rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.50%, the second consecutive meeting where the committee has kept the rate unchanged. This is the first time the committee has kept the funds rate unchanged at two consecutive meetings since it began to raise the fed funds rate in early 2022. PNC Financial Services Group economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to unpack the FOMCs post meeting statement that notes “economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter”.