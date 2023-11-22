After failure of nearby referenda, Lake Central leaders ask lawmaker to change language requirements

As lawmakers plan for the 2024 legislative session, school leaders are urging them to change the property tax referendum language.

Currently, ballot questions note whether a referendum is an extension of an existing one — but in the same sentence — say it would increase the property taxes going to the school district, even if the rate isn't actually changing. Lake Central School Superintendent Dr. Larry Veracco says that doesn't fit with how the English language typically works.

"To call it an increase when it's not, I think, is disingenuous, and it's unfair punishment on schools who, I think, have done everything else the right way," Veracco told the Lake Central School Board Monday.

State law also requires referenda to include the average percentage that the school's share of property taxes would go up — again, compared to no referendum, not the current level. Some school leaders say that's misleading, since they only make up a small portion of homeowners' total property tax bill.

Lake Station Superintendent Tom Cripliver has blamed those language requirements for the failure of his district's referendum renewal this month. And at Lake Central, Veracco worries that supporters will have to work harder to get their message out, the next time their referendum is up for renewal.

Director of Business Services Rob James said most school business leaders and superintendents have been trying to change the wording since it was put in place a few years ago. "One of the reasons why it doesn't get much work is because there's a lot of powerful people in the Statehouse who like the question the way it is," James told board members.

Veracco and James said they discussed their concerns, during a recent conversation with State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland).