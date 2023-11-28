Three Valparaiso restaurateurs make pitches to city council for downtown liquor licenses

Three Valparaiso restaurateurs will have a chance to grow their businesses, thanks to downtown liquor licenses from the city. The city council Monday voted to move forward with requests from Figs & Fables, Smoketown Blues and Veleros Mexican Cuisine.

The program lets downtown businesses get licenses at a much lower cost. There are currently six liquor licenses available, but the city only got three applications.

Valpo Soup Company owner Adam Brenner said he plans to close that business at the end of the year and replace it with an upscale establishment he's calling Figs & Fables. "Figs & Fables will be a modern fine-dining restaurant offering exquisite gastronomical creations in a dining experience like no other, paired with brilliant libations," Brenner told council members during his presentation.

Meanwhile, Smoketown Blues co-owner Mireya Rodriguez said she's had success with her barbecue and baked goods, but her business is limited by the fact that she isn't allowed to serve hard liquor. "We have many times where people will walk in and say, you know, 'I really want a martini. Do you have martinis?' 'We don't.' 'Can I get a Jack and coke?' 'Sorry, you cannot.' 'And bourbon?' 'Sorry, no.' 'But you're a barbeque place.' So, it does affect us quite a bit, actually," Rodriguez said.

Veleros owner Venancio Valle Flores hopes to move his Valparaiso restaurant downtown, if he can upgrade to a three-way liquor license like his other locations have. "Our food is good. I think we've got a really good menu. I saw in other places where we've got patios and we've got a three-way license, we do better profit," he said.

Council member Robert Cotton cast the lone opposing vote to allowing the applications to move forward. He worried that granting three downtown liquor licenses at once might hurt some of the city's smaller businesses.

"I have heard from local entrepreneurs who have expressed concern about very well-capitalized big boys and the negative impact it has on long-term players," Cotton said.

Others felt the disruption would be limited by the fact that all three businesses are already operating in some form.

A formal resolution and written commitments with the businesses will be up for the council's approval at its next meeting.