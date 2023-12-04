Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group with a 2023 year end economic outlook

The local, state and regional economies greatly exceeded what most economists predicted at the end of 2022. At that time, there were concerns regarding domestic consumption becoming weak or even experience negative growth. Well it’s the last month of the last quarter of 2023 and the economic outlook in northwest Indiana is strong with job growth as one key factor. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to Kurt Rankin a senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group about what he calls a stable if not strong economy.

