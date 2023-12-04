© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group with a 2023 year end economic outlook

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST
Provided PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Senior Economist Kurt Rankin shares a 2023 year-end economic outlook for northwest Indiana.

The local, state and regional economies greatly exceeded what most economists predicted at the end of 2022.  At that time, there were concerns regarding domestic consumption becoming weak or even experience negative growth. Well it’s the last month of the last quarter of 2023 and the economic outlook in northwest Indiana is strong with job growth as one key factor. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to Kurt Rankin a senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group about what he calls a stable if not strong economy.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
