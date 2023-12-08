Holford selected as next chancellor of Purdue Northwest

Purdue University Northwest Provost Dr. Chris Holford will soon be taking over as Purdue Northwest's chancellor. Purdue says its board of trustees ratified Holford's appointment Friday. He takes over as chancellor on January 8.

Holford has served as Purdue Northwest's provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs since May of 2020. He previously served as the founding dean of the College of Engineering and Sciences and before that, the dean of Purdue North Central's College of Sciences, as well as a professor of biology.

In a statement, Purdue President Mung Chiang says Holford "is widely respected for innovation and success over the past couple of years" — emphasizing the importance of academic and research quality, as well as developing a highly trained workforce.

He'll replace Thomas Keon, who announced plans to leave the position earlier this year, after his controversial impersonation of Asian languages during last December's commencement ceremony.