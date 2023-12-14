© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Department veterans chosen as Gary police, fire chiefs

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST
Gary Mayor-Elect Eddie Melton has named his picks for police and fire chief.

Taking over leadership of the police department is Derrick Cannon Sr. He's a 24-year veteran of the department, who currently serves as captain of the Uniform Services Bureau and a federal law enforcement task force officer.

Meanwhile, Larry Tillman II will take over as fire chief. He's been with the Gary Fire Department for 18 years and currently serves as president of the Gary Firefighters Association Local 359.

A press release says Melton chose Tillman and Cannon for their "exemplary service history and experience as well as their demonstrated ability to bring people together to make progress and achieve goals." They'll also co-chair a new emergency preparedness committee to develop an emergency response and management plan.

Melton, Tillman and Cannon will all take office in January.
