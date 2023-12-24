Regionally Speaking: NWI Financial Advisor shares money lessons for kids this holiday season

While toys often top the list for holiday gifts, one of the best gifts a parent can give to their child is to teach them financial literacy. That’s because children whose parents give them opportunities to manage money when they’re young often grow up to be financially responsible. And while it can seem impossible to teach kids money lessons around the holidays, there are several fun lessons that parents can incorporate this season. From budgeting when purchasing gifts, to giving kids a “chore break” when they give to charity to mimic the tax break that parents receive when they donate, to helping their kids invest the monetary gifts that they receive, Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Hammer Financial Group President and CEO Greg Hammer, who provides several ideas to help parents teach their kids that money matters...even during the spending season.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/