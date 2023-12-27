© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Unemployment rates up in Lake, Porter counties but so is number of people working

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST

Unemployment rates are up in Lake and Porter counties, but so is the number of people working.

Lake County's unemployment rate rose to five percent in November, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's up from 4.3 percent during the same period last year. Meanwhile, Porter County's unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, half a percentage point higher than last November.

But the number of residents believed to be working actually increased by a few hundred, while the unemployment rates appear to be driven up by more people looking for work.

Gary continues to have the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities, at 8.4 percent.
