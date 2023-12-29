Gary officer may have shot Indiana State Police K9, according to ISP investigators

An Indiana State Police K9 that was shot during a foot pursuit in December may have been shot by a Gary police officer.

State Police investigators say they've determined that a Gary officer fired his weapon in the direction of K9 Rogue on December 14. Rogue was helping officers apprehend a suspect in the area of 21st and Wisconsin in Gary, following a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Troopers say Rogue was shot in her front paw. She's since undergone surgery and is now recovering at home with her handler. Police say the incident remains under investigation.