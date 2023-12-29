Schererville Council approves property purchases for Kennedy Ave. extension

Schererville continues gathering up the necessary land for the Kennedy Avenue extension.

The town council Wednesday approved the purchase of 344 Kennedy Avenue for $303,800 and the purchase of 403 Junction Avenue for $288,100. Town Manager Jim Gorman said there are still other parcels being sought.

The project will extend Kennedy Avenue to U.S. 30, expand it to four lanes between there and Main Street, and install a bridge over the Canadian National and Norfolk Southern railroads.