© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schererville Council approves property purchases for Kennedy Ave. extension

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST
The property at the southwest corner of Junction and Kennedy was one of two purchases approved by the Schererville Town Council Dec. 27.
screenshot from Town of Schererville Facebook video
The property at the southwest corner of Junction and Kennedy was one of two purchases approved by the Schererville Town Council Dec. 27.

Schererville continues gathering up the necessary land for the Kennedy Avenue extension.

The town council Wednesday approved the purchase of 344 Kennedy Avenue for $303,800 and the purchase of 403 Junction Avenue for $288,100. Town Manager Jim Gorman said there are still other parcels being sought.

The project will extend Kennedy Avenue to U.S. 30, expand it to four lanes between there and Main Street, and install a bridge over the Canadian National and Norfolk Southern railroads.
Tags
Local News Kennedy AvenueScherervilleJim Gorman
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger